Owners of LPG fuel station that exploded file complaints against Romanian firefighters

Cosmin Stîngă and Ionuţ Doldurea, the owners of the LPG station that exploded last year in Crevedia, near Bucharest, filed complaints against the firefighters who intervened.

The complaints are against three commanders involved in extinguishing the massive fire that followed the explosions at the LPG station. The firefighters are accused of negligence, failure to ensure workplace safety, and destruction that resulted in a disaster, according to Digi24.

Five people died, and 53 were injured, including 43 firefighters, after the two Crevedia explosions. The commanders are accused in the complaint of not considering the risk of an explosion, not conducting an assessment of the area, and not knowing the amount of gas in the station's tanks. Another accusation is that they used water and foam, while powder should have been used in gas fires.

Ionuț Doldurea and Cosmin Stângă were detained last year on September 5 and are currently under house arrest. Their company, Flagas, continued to operate the LPG station for roughly three years after losing its permit. One of the two owners, namely Ionuț Doldurea, is the son of an influential mayor of the Social Democratic Party – Ion Doldurea, the mayor of Caracal.

Investigations into the explosions revealed that employees used to make LPG transfers at the gas station, although the station no longer had a permit to function. In fact, the investigators found that precisely this kind of activity was being carried out before the first huge blast.

(Photo source: DSU on Facebook)