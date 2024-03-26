Oveit launches EUR 400,000 SeedBlink funding round

Oveit, a Romania-born startup currently based in the US, announced a new campaign to raise EUR 400,000 on SeedBlink to transform live events with advanced SaaS shopping technology. The company said its “sophisticated shopping technology” is ready to further capitalize on the growing global event management market.

Oveit’s platform, which integrates AI, blockchain, and NFC, has been adopted by giants such as Amazon and Visa.

Oveit’s president, Andrei Stefan, said: “At Oveit, we’re excited about the incredible growth opportunities ahead. The events industry is booming, and we’re ready to dive in with our advanced event automation solutions. Our goal is simple: to grow our presence in the market and make organizing events easier and more efficient […].”

Oveit has operations in key markets like the US, EU, UK, and Canada, which it says serves as a solid foundation for planned growth into emerging markets and areas with pronounced corporate demand and an interest in blockchain technology.

“We’re at the forefront of a rapidly growing USD 876 billion events industry, which is set to reach USD 1.79 trillion by 2029. Our mission is clear: to intensify our growth efforts and solidify our go-to-market presence. Our journey from a startup to a technology innovator with a global footprint shows our commitment to revolutionizing event management. With Oveit 2.0 and AI technologies such as EventGPT, we’re making our customers' lives better and their work easier,” said Mihai Dragan, Oveit’s CEO.

The startup has the endorsement of investors such as HowToWeb, Growceanu, Polygon, Gapminder, Capital Factory, and angel investors.

(Photo source: the company)