Turkish Otokar is sole bidder for Romania’s EUR 920 mln light armored vehicle contract

Turkish company Otokar was the only one to submit a commercial offer at the EUR 920 million auction organized by Romania for the procurement of light armored tactical vehicles (ATBTU) before the deadline that expired on March 20.

The French company Arquus and the Turkish group Nurol Makina gave up entering the competition, not accepting the contractual conditions imposed by the Romanian side, sources familiar with the deal told Umbrela Strategică. Although it was rumored to be the favorite, Oshkosh Defence (US) did not receive the approval of the US Congress for the technology transfer.

The procurement contract, carried out by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) through its company Romtehnica, has a value of RON 4.58 billion (EUR 920 million) without VAT.

MApN announced in 2022 that Romania wants to purchase 1,059 4×4 vehicles in nine configurations. Other companies interested in the program withdrew due to the conditions imposed: most of the vehicles should be assembled in Romania, and the maintenance should be delivered by local companies.

Other interested companies included Oshkosh Defense (US), Arquus (France), and Nurol Makina (Turkey).

MApN wants, among other things, that from vehicle number 279 onwards, the units be assembled in Romanian territory. Moreover, the local defense industry must be involved in the maintenance of the vehicles and take the necessary software programs to be developed by Romanian companies.

(Photo source: Mcanerciftci/Dreamstime.com)