Croatian Orbico Group merges Romanian subsidiaries

The Orbico Group, owned by Croatian businessman Branko Roglic, announced that it completed the merger of its Romanian subsidiaries dealing in the FMCG distributions market, thus consolidating the leading position.

In 2019, Orbico took over the market leader Interbrands Marketing & Distribution, with companies such as British American Tobacco, Nestlé, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Danone, Duracell, Fater in its portfolio.

In October this year, Interbrands completed the merger by absorption with three other local distributors (Orbico, Orbico Beauty and Professional Brands Marketing & Distribution), thus consolidating its position as the most important player on the FMCG distribution market. In the near future, the company will operate under the name Interbrands Orbico.

Orbico Group sales at the European level are about EUR 3 bln, of which the Romanian market generates EUR 800 mln. The three local distributors have a cumulative business of RON 364 mln (EUR 75 mln) in 2020, from RON 373.98 mln in 2019.

Interbrands Orbico’s goal is to exceed the EUR 1 bln threshold in the next period.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)