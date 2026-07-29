Orange Romania reports EUR 690 million turnover for first half of 2026, cybersecurity revenue up by more than 50%

In the first six months of 2026, Orange Romania reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 690 million, a slight increase compared with the same period last year.

The company provides mobile services to 9 million customers, fixed broadband internet to more than 1 million customers, and cable and satellite television services to approximately 1 million customers.

By the end of June 2026, its 5G/5G+ network was available in 130 cities, and along Romania's entire Black Sea coast. The company also extended 5G/5G+ coverage to 80% of the Bucharest metro network, with the service now available in 50 of the system's 62 stations and tunnels.

On the fixed network side, Orange upgraded 220,000 households to the latest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology in the first half of 2026 by decommissioning its copper network and replacing its older fiber-to-the-building (FTTB) infrastructure.

Orange Business reported a growth in revenue of more than 20% from IT and telecommunications (IT&C) services and equipment in the first half of 2026.

Cybersecurity remained one of the company's fastest-growing business segments, with revenue rising by more than 50% amid increasing demand for digital protection services from organizations.

Its cybersecurity company SCUT, launched last year, was protecting 2,800 devices for more than 125 customers and had investigated over 8,500 security incidents by the end of June.

Large-scale IT infrastructure projects and equipment deliveries to corporate customers also supported the segment's performance. Revenue from IT&C equipment nearly doubled compared with the first half of 2025, increasing by more than 90%.

At the same time, Fundatia Orange put close to EUR 1 million in digital education, professional training, and social inclusion programs. The foundation partnered with the Administration of the National Culture Fund to co-finance by 20% projects covering inclusion topics through culture.

Through its circular economy program RE, Orange collected 38,000 used mobile phones and returned more than 5,000 refurbished devices to the market, up 35% from the same period of last year.

To complement the existing program, Orange introduced a new buyback partner across its retail network, with stores now equipped with Dipli's solution. The partnership is designed to streamline the in-store buyback process nationwide, making it easier for customers to trade in their old devices for purchasing power.

"The telecommunications industry is entering a new stage of maturity, in which connectivity is becoming the foundation of a much broader digital ecosystem. Competitive advantage will no longer be determined solely by network performance, but by the ability to integrate digital services, cybersecurity, and innovation into a value-added customer experience. That is why, even in a volatile economic environment, Orange's investments are always part of a long-term strategy. We are building the infrastructure our customers will need for many years to come," Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Romania, said.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com