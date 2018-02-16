Oradea may host Romania’s first integrated vocational training center

The Local Development Agency of Oradea (ADLO) wants to set up the first integrated vocational training center in Romania, a project that would cost about EUR 3 million, local Adevarul reported. The center would be set up with EU funds.

The project was developed by ADLO, in partnership with the Traian Vuia and Constantin Brâncuşi Technical Colleges in Oradea, respectively with the Hungarian City Hall of Biharkeresztes.

The aim of the project is to develop the skills and knowledge required by the main industries in the region, in areas such as mechatronics, auto, electrical, electronics, textiles, and IT&C. It will include short courses of three to nine months, which will be organized both at the center to be built in an industrial park as well as in the equipped workshops of the two technical colleges.

The courses will address people aged 15-64, with some 920 people being estimated to receive training in this center.

Irina Marica, [email protected]