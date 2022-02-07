Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 14:04
Travel

European Best Destinations: Oradea in 2022 competition

07 February 2022
Oradea, a city in northwestern Romania, is among the 20 destinations selected in the 2022 European Best Destinations competition.

Until February 10, the public can vote for their favorite destinations (one vote per week per IP address).

Besides Oradea, the destinations selected this year are Amalfi Coast, Amiens, Athens, Bavaria, Clonakilty, Crete, Graz, Istanbul, Lahti Region, Leuven, Ljubljana, London, Lucerne, Marbella, Nijmegen, Plovdiv, Prague, Rome, and Vienna.

The 20 destinations were selected based on their cultural and touristic offer as well as their quality of life and sustainable development. 

On February 10, the most voted destinations will be awarded the title of “European Best Destinations 2022.” They will be promoted to travelers, media and tourism professionals among the best destinations to visit in Europe in 2022.

Oradea is known for its Art Nouveau heritage, which earned the city the inclusion in the Art Nouveau Network, certified as a Cultural Route by the Council of Europe. Oradea Fortress (pictured), open to the public since 2015 after a long restoration process, is one of the most important late medieval architectural monuments in Transylvania. It currently serves as the central point for the city’s cultural events, ranging from medieval festivals to movie evenings. The city is also close to the thermal spa resort of Băile Felix, while plenty of options are available for fans of outdoor activities in the mountains surrounding the area.

Last year, Sibiu, in central Romania, ranked fifth in the European Best Destinations competition.

(Photo: Calin Andrei Stan/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

