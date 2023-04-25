Oradea Airport’s passenger terminal to be expanded under EUR 36 mln contract

The passenger terminal of the Oradea Airport in northwestern Romania will be expanded under an EU-funded contract worth more than RON 177 million (some EUR 36 million), without VAT. The Bihor County Council said the contract was signed late last week with the association SSAB AG, BEMEL AG, and ACA ZOORK.

The T1 terminal will be expanded considering traffic of 400 passengers/flow, the Bihor County Council explained in the press release. The new terminal will be able to process 800 passengers/hour, both on domestic and international flights.

In addition to airport flows, the project also includes the creation of commercial spaces and offices for administrative, handling and security staff, as well as for representatives of institutions with control duties, such as the border police, SRI and customs officers.

Following this investment, the built area will increase from the current 2,925 sqm to approximately 12,500 sqm.

The project also provides for the expansion of the concrete surfaces in front of the terminal to facilitate the access of passengers, staff and airport equipment, the expansion of the access road and the parking lot (capacity of 320 places), the purchase of de-icing equipment for periods with low temperatures, and other related works.

“Through this investment, Oradea Airport will be able to serve all passengers in a single terminal, eliminating the inconvenience caused by operating two terminals and improving operational efficiency. At the same time, Oradea Airport will increase its energy efficiency by implementing a heating system based on a geothermal agent and a photovoltaic plant for electricity production,” reads the press release.

The project should be implemented in a total of eight months, of which two months for the design and six months for the works.

The airport will remain open during this period. Passengers can use the second terminal, the old one, whose capacity will be expanded by adding temporary spaces for the arrival flows.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Bihor)