Romanian software company Optima Group appoints a Board of Advisors to support its accelerated growth plans

Optima Group, a leader in software solutions and B2B provider of inventory and assets services, announces the establishment of a Board of Advisors. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's ambitious growth strategy, which aims to double turnover every two years, expand international presence, and attract medium and long-term investors to support the company's expansion.

Since its establishment in 2002, Optima Group has become a leading company in mobile software solutions and inventory service provision, now covering approximately 80% of the asset and stock inventory market.

The new Board of Advisors includes Frédéric Marchal, a French entrepreneur, Șerban Roman, an investor with extensive investment and board advisory experience, and Paul Micheș, an executive with more than 30 years in the field.

With a diverse portfolio of over 200 companies from sectors including retail, FMCG, banking, utilities, and telecom, Optima Group is ready to take its development to the next level.

"The decision to establish a Board of Advisors is an obvious one for expanding the company’s presence at the international level, after years of consistent growth on the local market," explained Gabriel Chiva, founder of Optima Group. The plans for 2024 include investments in developing the company’s own products and services, a rebranding and starting the expansion process by establishing sales and implementation teams in different countries.

The three new members of the Advisory Board, together with founder Gabriel Chiva and the management team, will prioritize rapid client base expansion and strengthening of the European footprint. The strategic goal is to increase Optima Group's market value to 100 million euros within five years and transition from a service-focused company to one centered on technology and innovation.

Frédéric Marchal brings his substantial background as the founder of Ivalis Group, which he propelled to become the second leading inventory service provider in Europe before its acquisition. With rich experience of over 30 years in the field, Frédéric now directs his expertise to Optima Group, where he will play a key role developing medium and long-term internationalization strategies. He has held executive roles in various companies in the real estate, investment and electrical components sectors and is currently actively involved as a board member of an electronics company.

Şerban Roman has over 20 years of experience in private equity, coordinating due diligence, strategy development, financing, preparation and execution of the exit process for Romanian companies. He has held significant positions including Vice President & Country Director for Romania at Enterprise Investors and held several past or current advisory board memberships for local champions such as Profi, Noriel, Arobs or City Grill.

Paul Micheș brings to the Advisory Board a strategic leadership experience, accumulated both domestically and globally. With over three decades of professional expertise, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate complex business landscapes and lead organizations to sustainable growth. His experience and strategic insight will play an integral role in guiding Optima Group towards achieving its ambitious goals, shaping the company's strategic direction, and fueling its expansion plans.

With a legacy of over 20 years in offering innovative inventory and assets software solutions and services, Optima Group has become a leader on the Romanian and European markets. Our mission is to transform our clients' operational challenges into opportunities for growth and efficiency, through a personalized approach that meets the unique needs of each business model. Our team of specialists uses the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT), to help companies optimize their asset and inventory management operations.

