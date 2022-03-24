Pedestrian-only zones: “Open Streets” event to return to Bucharest this year

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Several boulevards and streets in Bucharest will become pedestrian-only zones on weekends between April 30 and October 16, when the City Hall will organise a new edition of the “Open Streets” event.

According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the project will be extended this year to cover all of the capital’s districts. Thus, it will not include major downtown venues such as Calea Victoriei but also streets in each of the six districts.

A map of the streets that will join the project this year will be released soon, mayor Dan also said.

The new pedestrian-only zones will host various activities and events, such as sports competitions, street performances, exhibitions, concerts, or workshops for children.

Several areas in downtown Bucharest closed to cars and opened to pedestrians during the 2021 edition of the ‘Open Streets” event.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mihai Neacsu/Dreamstime.com)