Online store of fashion retailer C&A available in Romania

International fashion retailer C&A has launched a new EU online shop covering an additional eleven countries, including Romania.

The e-commerce platform is also available in Croatia, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, where C&A already has branches. The online shop also caters to clients in Denmark, Finland, Greece and Sweden, where the company is not represented.

The new EU shop is a standardized English platform for customers from the eleven countries. All prices are in euros, regardless of the local currency.

C&A currently operates online shops in national languages in Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland and Spain.

C&A Europe has more than 1,500 stores in 18 European countries. It is also present in Brazil, Mexico and China. In Romania, it had a RON 375 million (EUR 80.6 million) turnover in 2016, according to data quoted by Wall-Street.ro. This makes it the third largest player in the fashion retail sector, after H&M and Inditex.

Both H&M and Inditex have launched online stores for Romania in recent years. H&M opened its local online store in 2015, while Inditex opened a local online store for its Zara brand in 2014. All of the other Inditex brands have online stores for Romania, namely Uterqüe, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Other international fashion retailers that run e-commerce platforms for Romania include Reserved, LC Waikiki and Orsay.

