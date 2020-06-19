Romania Insider
Study: Online retail in Romania to rise from 9% to 14% of total retail in two years
19 June 2020
The share of online sales in the total retail sales in Romania will increase from 9% last year to 12% this year and 14% in 2021, according to consultancy firm Horváth & Partners Romania.

This year, the online retail sales will rise by 28% year-on-year to EUR 5.5 billion, after a 20% annual advance to EUR 4.3 bln in 2019. Next year, the consultancy firm expects online sales to increase by 18% to EUR 6.5 bln.

“Romanians have chosen to buy more online than usual in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the closure of commercial spaces considered non-essential and determined people to avoid crowded spaces such as supermarkets. As the climate of post-isolation uncertainty persists, this change in consumer behavior is lasting,” said Kurt Weber, general manager of Horváth & Partners Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

The share of online sales in the total retail sales in Romania will increase from 9% last year to 12% this year and 14% in 2021, according to consultancy firm Horváth & Partners Romania.

This year, the online retail sales will rise by 28% year-on-year to EUR 5.5 billion, after a 20% annual advance to EUR 4.3 bln in 2019. Next year, the consultancy firm expects online sales to increase by 18% to EUR 6.5 bln.

“Romanians have chosen to buy more online than usual in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the closure of commercial spaces considered non-essential and determined people to avoid crowded spaces such as supermarkets. As the climate of post-isolation uncertainty persists, this change in consumer behavior is lasting,” said Kurt Weber, general manager of Horváth & Partners Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

