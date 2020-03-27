Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:17
Business
Online purchases in Romania rise by 50% amid Covid-19 crisis
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the purchases intermediated by the e-commerce shops operating on the platform provided by MerchantPro increased by 50% last week, compared to a normal week in this period last year, according to the data provided by MerchantPro.

The number of orders increased by 25% and the average size of a purchase increased by 22% respectively.

“For the more than 1,000 online stores operating on the MerchantPro platform, there is a significant increase compared to the previous year, a sign that the public is increasingly turning to online purchasing to meet their needs for living and they are adapting to the current situation by ordering household or food products, as well as products from the fashion or home&deco categories,” says Arthur Radulescu, general manager ShopMania Net, the company that manages MerchantPro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:17
Business
Online purchases in Romania rise by 50% amid Covid-19 crisis
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the purchases intermediated by the e-commerce shops operating on the platform provided by MerchantPro increased by 50% last week, compared to a normal week in this period last year, according to the data provided by MerchantPro.

The number of orders increased by 25% and the average size of a purchase increased by 22% respectively.

“For the more than 1,000 online stores operating on the MerchantPro platform, there is a significant increase compared to the previous year, a sign that the public is increasingly turning to online purchasing to meet their needs for living and they are adapting to the current situation by ordering household or food products, as well as products from the fashion or home&deco categories,” says Arthur Radulescu, general manager ShopMania Net, the company that manages MerchantPro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest