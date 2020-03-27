Online purchases in Romania rise by 50% amid Covid-19 crisis

The value of the purchases intermediated by the e-commerce shops operating on the platform provided by MerchantPro increased by 50% last week, compared to a normal week in this period last year, according to the data provided by MerchantPro.

The number of orders increased by 25% and the average size of a purchase increased by 22% respectively.

“For the more than 1,000 online stores operating on the MerchantPro platform, there is a significant increase compared to the previous year, a sign that the public is increasingly turning to online purchasing to meet their needs for living and they are adapting to the current situation by ordering household or food products, as well as products from the fashion or home&deco categories,” says Arthur Radulescu, general manager ShopMania Net, the company that manages MerchantPro.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)