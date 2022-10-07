One World Romania Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival in Timișoara next week

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The One World Romania Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival is coming to Timișoara, October 13-16, with a capsule of screenings dedicated to the local audience, and two satellite events, after an edition with more than 60 international features, medium-length, and short films, which took place in Bucharest in the month of May.

"We meet to watch stories about things that matter, keeping the theme of the 15th edition of the festival in mind: the interaction between man and the environment, be it natural or built, holistically approaching the notion of ecology, both from the perspective of the individual and the environment we live in. We also cover migration, diversity, tolerance, justice, and how justice can help us in regulating a sustainable economic system, as well as the impact that jobs and economic activities have on the environment, our mental health, and our physical health," say the organizers.

The festival will take place according to the following program:

On Thursday, October 13, at the Victoria Cinema

18:30 You Are Ceaușescu To Me – Screening followed by Q&A with director Sebastian Mihăilescu

21:00 Taming the Garden

On Friday, October 14, at the FABER Center

18:00 Eat Your Catfish - Screening followed by Q&A with Zoltan Szoverdfi Szep, support person from the Ceva De Spus (Something To Say) Association, and Elisabeta Moldovan

20:00 A.I. at War - Screening followed by Q&A with Radu Ticiu (Coder Dojo)

On Saturday, October 15, at the FABER Center

18:00 Flee - Screening followed by Q&A with Andre Rădulescu (Identity Education)

20:30 Soy Libre – Screening followed by Q&A with director Laure Portier

On Sunday 16 October, at the FABER Center

18:00 This rain will never stop - Screening followed by Q&A with UNHCR and Anabella Costache (LOGS)

20:30 White on white - Screening followed by Q&A with Cornel Coco Gălescu, alpine climber

All screenings are subtitled in Romanian and English.

Tickets have already gone on sale and are available here, and at the festival venues before the screenings.

Two satellite events are planned, as follows:

On Friday, October 14, at the University of Arts and Design

15:30 Make a film with a refugee

This is a screening of a series of films that are the result of a pilot project carried out in 2019-2021, whose aim was to support film students at the National University of Theatrical and Cinematographic Arts I.L. Caragiale (UNATC) throughout the artistic process of making a documentary and to bring them closer to the refugee community in Romania.

Sixteen students were selected to participate in the project and were divided into several teams, combining diverse skills in directing, editing, screenwriting, sound, and cinematography: Bogdan Balla, Lucia Chicoș, Andreea Chiper, Paul Chirilă, Alexandra Diaconu, Gabriel Durlan, Teona Galgoțiu, Ioana Iordache, Andrei Lăcraru, Teodora Leu, Ilinca Miroșanu, Ștefan Pârlog, Cristina Popa, Letiția Popa, Ana Preda, and Codrin Vasile.

They made 5 films following the lives of Ammar from Syria, Z. from Syria, Amer Abdo from Syria, Aime from Congo, and Fatima from Afghanistan.

The project was made with financial support from the UNHCR - UN Refugee Agency, in partnership with UNATC in Bucharest and the PERIPHERIE centre de création cinématographique in Paris, and was coordinated by One World Romania.

The mentors who guided the students were filmmakers Vanina Vignal, Adina Pintilie, and Ivana Mladenović.

On Saturday, October 15 OCT, at the FABER Center

16:00 Refugee Doctors in Romania Exhibition & Debate

UNHCR Romania collaborated with photographer Horia Manolache to produce the photography exhibition Refugee Doctors in Romania which includes the stories of eight refugees working in the Romanian medical system.

The debate will take place in the presence of a team of doctors involved in the project.

Entry to both these events is free.

(Photo source: OWR Facebook page)