Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 15:31
Culture

One World Romania: Documentary film festival plans hybrid format in 2022

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The documentary and human rights film festival One World Romania is scheduled to take place in May of next year, in a hybrid format: in Bucharest between May 13 and May 22 and online between May 23 and May 31.

Next year’s edition will focus on the triad body/mind/environment, with a series of special events and screenings, followed by discussions.

The festival will also cover sections on topics related to human rights, such as migration, justice, discrimination, work, and freedom of speech.

The main sections of the 15th edition of the festival will be coordinated by a new team, made up of film critic and documentary filmmaker Andreea Chiper; film critic Victor Morozov; Anca Păunescu, who worked on the selection of films at several festivals in Europe; film critic Liri Chapelan; editor Sorana Stănescu, working with the independent publication DoR (Decât o Revistă); and director Vlad Petri.

Director Monica Stan will be in charge of the artistic direction of next year’s edition. In 2021, she launched the feature Imaculat, awarded the debut prize at the Venice Film Festival. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 15:31
Culture

One World Romania: Documentary film festival plans hybrid format in 2022

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The documentary and human rights film festival One World Romania is scheduled to take place in May of next year, in a hybrid format: in Bucharest between May 13 and May 22 and online between May 23 and May 31.

Next year’s edition will focus on the triad body/mind/environment, with a series of special events and screenings, followed by discussions.

The festival will also cover sections on topics related to human rights, such as migration, justice, discrimination, work, and freedom of speech.

The main sections of the 15th edition of the festival will be coordinated by a new team, made up of film critic and documentary filmmaker Andreea Chiper; film critic Victor Morozov; Anca Păunescu, who worked on the selection of films at several festivals in Europe; film critic Liri Chapelan; editor Sorana Stănescu, working with the independent publication DoR (Decât o Revistă); and director Vlad Petri.

Director Monica Stan will be in charge of the artistic direction of next year’s edition. In 2021, she launched the feature Imaculat, awarded the debut prize at the Venice Film Festival. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu