One World Romania: Documentary film festival plans hybrid format in 2022

The documentary and human rights film festival One World Romania is scheduled to take place in May of next year, in a hybrid format: in Bucharest between May 13 and May 22 and online between May 23 and May 31.

Next year’s edition will focus on the triad body/mind/environment, with a series of special events and screenings, followed by discussions.

The festival will also cover sections on topics related to human rights, such as migration, justice, discrimination, work, and freedom of speech.

The main sections of the 15th edition of the festival will be coordinated by a new team, made up of film critic and documentary filmmaker Andreea Chiper; film critic Victor Morozov; Anca Păunescu, who worked on the selection of films at several festivals in Europe; film critic Liri Chapelan; editor Sorana Stănescu, working with the independent publication DoR (Decât o Revistă); and director Vlad Petri.

Director Monica Stan will be in charge of the artistic direction of next year’s edition. In 2021, she launched the feature Imaculat, awarded the debut prize at the Venice Film Festival.

