One week left for companies to submit nominations for Green Report Gala 2022

Companies, organizations, and public or private institutions with headquarters and operations in Romania have only a few days left to register for free in the competition for the most prestigious environmental awards. Projects that implement local sustainability solutions can be registered by November 10, 2022 on gala.green-report.ro , in the 11 categories of the competition.

An initiative of the Green Report publication, leader for 15 years on environmental and sustainability issues, for the second consecutive year, the Green Report Gala awards excellence and recognizes the most important projects in the field of sustainability, both in the private and public sectors. Whether we are talking about actions of the private or public environment, they must be equally responsible in terms of the impact they have on the environment. Caring for nature and the planet is all of us's responsibility, but private companies and state institutions carry with them an additional authority that must be an example to us all.

The Green Report Gala brings together specialists with a high level of credibility and professional competence in the field of sustainability, to judge the entered projects and designate the best performing initiatives with a real positive impact on the environment.

This year, the jury members are:

Ramona Jurubiță – Country Managing Partner, KPMG

– Country Managing Partner, KPMG Andreea Mitiriță – Fiscal Consultancy Partner, PwC

– Fiscal Consultancy Partner, PwC Marius Brînzea – Strategy Director, Reciclad'or

– Strategy Director, Reciclad'or Laura Ciobanu – Climate Change and Sustainability Senior Manager, EY Romania

– Climate Change and Sustainability Senior Manager, EY Romania Sorin Elisei – Director, Leader of sustainability and energy practices, Deloitte Romania

– Director, Leader of sustainability and energy practices, Deloitte Romania Florin Stoican – President of the Kogayon and Văcărești National Park Associations

"We hope that the recognition and awarding of achievements in the field of sustainability in Romania encourages and stimulates other relevant initiatives to protect both the environment and people. We must be aware of the value we bring and the responsibility we have in the economic chain and make continuous efforts to reduce environmental impact, not just to improve financial and production performance. We believe that sustainability must be built on a firm commitment to reduce pollution and on scientific data to validate the measures taken", said Raluca Fiser, Managing Partner Green Report.

Register for free until November 10, 2022, in the competition for the most prestigious environmental awards. The Green Report Awards Gala will take place on January 18, 2023, in a setting that brings together leaders with an impact in sustainability. Registrations can be made here.

Event Partners: Concordia Confederation, ARAM, Recolamp, British-Romanian Chamber of Comemrce - BRCC

Media Partners: Revista Piața, wall-street.ro, retail.ro, start-up.ro, thediplomat.ro, modernbuyer.ro, romania-insider.com, business-arena.ro, business-adviser.ro, roaliment.ro, Psychologies, Revista Biz