Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian real estate group One United sells its 20% stake in One Herastrau office building

04 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate group One United (BVB: ONE) announced that One Herastrau Office, a company where it indirectly held a 20% stake, was entirely sold to a third party (“a private investor”) for EUR 21 mln. The buyer is a Latvian investor represented by Vincit Union, according to Profit.ro.

One United Properties holds a 30% stake in One Herastrau Office Properties, which in turn had a 66.67% stake in One Herastrau Office, the note to investors reads. So the BVB-listed company indirectly owned 20% of One Herastrau office – the owner of an office building with the same name and a total GLA of 8,074 sqm distributed over 7 floors and additional 3 floors of underground parking.

The private investor took over the entire One Herastrau Office for EUR 21 mln after One Herastrau Office Properties purchased the 66.67% stake at a EUR 15 mln valuation for the whole business (hence EUR 10 mln for its 66.67% stake).

One Herastrau Office Properties (where One United holds 30%) thus derived a EUR 4 mln capital gain (based on the EUR 14 mln valuation of its 66.67% stake in One Herastrau Office) therefore One United obtained a significant capital gain (almost +12% per annum, annualised) of EUR 1.2 mln on its EUR 3 mln initial investment (30% of 66.67% of EUR 21 mln) in 2020.

The target of One United Properties in the sale process of One Herastrau Office was to obtain a yield of around 7%, according to the sources previously cited by Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/One Herastrau Office)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian real estate group One United sells its 20% stake in One Herastrau office building

04 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate group One United (BVB: ONE) announced that One Herastrau Office, a company where it indirectly held a 20% stake, was entirely sold to a third party (“a private investor”) for EUR 21 mln. The buyer is a Latvian investor represented by Vincit Union, according to Profit.ro.

One United Properties holds a 30% stake in One Herastrau Office Properties, which in turn had a 66.67% stake in One Herastrau Office, the note to investors reads. So the BVB-listed company indirectly owned 20% of One Herastrau office – the owner of an office building with the same name and a total GLA of 8,074 sqm distributed over 7 floors and additional 3 floors of underground parking.

The private investor took over the entire One Herastrau Office for EUR 21 mln after One Herastrau Office Properties purchased the 66.67% stake at a EUR 15 mln valuation for the whole business (hence EUR 10 mln for its 66.67% stake).

One Herastrau Office Properties (where One United holds 30%) thus derived a EUR 4 mln capital gain (based on the EUR 14 mln valuation of its 66.67% stake in One Herastrau Office) therefore One United obtained a significant capital gain (almost +12% per annum, annualised) of EUR 1.2 mln on its EUR 3 mln initial investment (30% of 66.67% of EUR 21 mln) in 2020.

The target of One United Properties in the sale process of One Herastrau Office was to obtain a yield of around 7%, according to the sources previously cited by Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/One Herastrau Office)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks