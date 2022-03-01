BVB-listed real estate developer One United reports rising earnings for 2021

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) reported a 105% increase in its turnover last year, up to a historic threshold of RON 1.1 bln (EUR 200 mln), while its net profit nearly tripled (+186%) to RON 506.4 mln.

Last year, the company sold and pre-sold 699 apartments with a total area of ​​62,514 square meters, 926 parking spaces and 69 commercial spaces and other units for a total of EUR 202.2 mln, 115% more compared to 2020.

For 2022, One United Properties targets a turnover of RON 1.523 bln, a net profit of RON 548.7 mln, and it plans to invest RON 1.16 bln, News.ro reported.

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 3.3 bln (EUR 660 mln) after the price of its shares edged down marginally by 0.16% the day it reported the financial results.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

