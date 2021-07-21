Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 18:38
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian developer One United’s shares drop 9% under IPO price

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian developer One United (ONE) have lost 9% since their listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as some investors were disappointed with their weak debut.

On July 12, the company’s shares started trading on BVB at RON 2.14, up 7% compared to the IPO price of RON 2 but closed the first trading day just under RON 2. After that, the share price gradually went down, culminating with a 5.4% drop on Monday, July 19, amid turbulence in international equity markets.

One United closed the trading session on Wednesday, July 21, at RON 1.815, down 9% compared to the IPO price.

The negative price evolution prompted brokerage firm BRK Financial Group to step in and try to stabilize the price through purchases. The IPO’s intermediary can buy up to 7.5 million shares in the first 30 days after listing to counter negative price evolutions. So far, it has bought some 450,000 shares representing about 15% of the trading volume in the respective days.

One United, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in Romania, raised RON 260 million (EUR 53 mln) in its initial public offering, which ended on July 2 at a pre-money valuation of EUR 530 mln, or a post-IPO capitalization of over EUR 580 mln.

The company reported consolidated revenues of RON 542 mln (EUR 111 mln) and a net profit of RON 178 mln (EUR 36.5 mln) in 2020.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:17
05 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
RO real estate developer One United completes 10% IPO
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 18:38
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian developer One United’s shares drop 9% under IPO price

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian developer One United (ONE) have lost 9% since their listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as some investors were disappointed with their weak debut.

On July 12, the company’s shares started trading on BVB at RON 2.14, up 7% compared to the IPO price of RON 2 but closed the first trading day just under RON 2. After that, the share price gradually went down, culminating with a 5.4% drop on Monday, July 19, amid turbulence in international equity markets.

One United closed the trading session on Wednesday, July 21, at RON 1.815, down 9% compared to the IPO price.

The negative price evolution prompted brokerage firm BRK Financial Group to step in and try to stabilize the price through purchases. The IPO’s intermediary can buy up to 7.5 million shares in the first 30 days after listing to counter negative price evolutions. So far, it has bought some 450,000 shares representing about 15% of the trading volume in the respective days.

One United, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in Romania, raised RON 260 million (EUR 53 mln) in its initial public offering, which ended on July 2 at a pre-money valuation of EUR 530 mln, or a post-IPO capitalization of over EUR 580 mln.

The company reported consolidated revenues of RON 542 mln (EUR 111 mln) and a net profit of RON 178 mln (EUR 36.5 mln) in 2020.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:17
05 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
RO real estate developer One United completes 10% IPO
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks