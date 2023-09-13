OMV Petrom to distribute extraordinary dividend at 7.7% yield

The shareholders of Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) approved on September 12 the distribution of special dividends of RON 2.8 billion (EUR 560 million approx.), which for the current price of the company’s shares would result in a 7.7% yield.

Out of the RON 10 billion net profit of 2022, the company distributed dividends of only RON 2.3 billion.

Petrom has a market capitalization of RON 35.6 billion. In 2023, the company’s shares are up 38% YTD compared to a 21% YTD advance of the blue chips’ index BET and a 25% YTD advance of the BET-TR index (that also includes dividends).

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)