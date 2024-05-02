OMV Petrom to invest EUR 3.7 bln in low-carbon business lines by 2030

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will dedicate one-third of its EUR 11 billion investments planned by 2030 to five low-carbon business lines, which are intended to reach 15% of the company’s EBIT consequently, company’s CEO Christina Verchere said in an interview with Ziarul Financiar.

The five low-carbon business lines are green electricity generation, biofuel production, development of infrastructure for alternative mobility, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen production.

Verchere confirmed that the company will invest RON 8 billion (EUR 1.6 billion) annually in the next three years.

The company’s market capitalization reached RON 43 billion (EUR 8.6 billion) after its shares rose by 42% y/y – compared to the 39% y/y advance of the blue chips’ index BET.

(Photo source: the company)