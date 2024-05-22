OMV Petrom rents to private school an entire building of its headquarters

Romania’s largest oil and gas group, OMV Petrom, is renting the entire tower building of its three-building Petrom City headquarters to a private school after working from home left the space empty, Profit.ro reported.

Petrom City is the largest headquarters of a company in Romania, inaugurated in 2010 in the northern Bucharest district Dămăroaia, following an investment of EUR 130 million.

It consists of 5 buildings, of which two oval buildings, called Infinity, with an area of ​​53,800 square meters, and a tower with 10 floors and an area of ​​11,000 square meters dedicated to offices.

The complex was designed to accommodate around 2,500 employees who previously worked in eight OMV Petrom offices in Bucharest and Ploiești.

Now, after the change of destination, the Petrom City office tower has been leased to Genesis College, the first private school to be accredited in Bucharest.

