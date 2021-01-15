Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 07:59
Capital markets

OMV Petrom’s output and sales, down around 7% yoy in Q4

15 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) reduced its total hydrocarbon production by 7.6% year-on-year to 140,200 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q4, 2020.

The output in Q4 was also 0.8% lower than in the previous quarter, according to the group's key operational indicators released on January 14.

The total volume of hydrocarbon sales was 133,300 boe per day, (-6.8% year-on-year, steady quarter-on-quarter), of which crude oil and condensate sales amounted to 70,400 boe per day (-6.4%), while the natural gas sales also dropped, by 7.4% year-on-year, to 62,900 boe per day.

The average price of crude oil during this period was USD 37.22 per barrel, USD 1 more than in Q3, 2020 but a massive USD 17.2 or 31.6% less than in Q4, 2019.

On the Downstream Oil side, the refining margin in Q4 was USD 2 per barrel, double compared to the previous quarter, but less than half that recorded in Q4 2019 (USD 4.64/bbl).

The utilization rate of the Petrobrazi refinery went up to 96% in Q4, from under 90% in Q2 and Q3. The total sales of refined products reached 1.27 million tonnes in Q4, 2020, down 9.9% from the same period last year.

In the Downstream Gas segment, gas sales to third parties were 10.62 TWh, down 37.9% compared to Q4 / 2019.

The electricity production note amounted to 1.18 TWh, minus 6.3%.

OMV Petrom will publish its financial results for Q4 and the full year on February 4, 2021.

OMV Petrom is the company with the highest capitalization on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) - EUR 4.63 bln (as of January 14).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:18
08 January 2021
Capital markets
Funds managed by Dutch group NN reach 5% stake in OMV Petrom
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 07:59
Capital markets

OMV Petrom’s output and sales, down around 7% yoy in Q4

15 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) reduced its total hydrocarbon production by 7.6% year-on-year to 140,200 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q4, 2020.

The output in Q4 was also 0.8% lower than in the previous quarter, according to the group's key operational indicators released on January 14.

The total volume of hydrocarbon sales was 133,300 boe per day, (-6.8% year-on-year, steady quarter-on-quarter), of which crude oil and condensate sales amounted to 70,400 boe per day (-6.4%), while the natural gas sales also dropped, by 7.4% year-on-year, to 62,900 boe per day.

The average price of crude oil during this period was USD 37.22 per barrel, USD 1 more than in Q3, 2020 but a massive USD 17.2 or 31.6% less than in Q4, 2019.

On the Downstream Oil side, the refining margin in Q4 was USD 2 per barrel, double compared to the previous quarter, but less than half that recorded in Q4 2019 (USD 4.64/bbl).

The utilization rate of the Petrobrazi refinery went up to 96% in Q4, from under 90% in Q2 and Q3. The total sales of refined products reached 1.27 million tonnes in Q4, 2020, down 9.9% from the same period last year.

In the Downstream Gas segment, gas sales to third parties were 10.62 TWh, down 37.9% compared to Q4 / 2019.

The electricity production note amounted to 1.18 TWh, minus 6.3%.

OMV Petrom will publish its financial results for Q4 and the full year on February 4, 2021.

OMV Petrom is the company with the highest capitalization on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) - EUR 4.63 bln (as of January 14).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:18
08 January 2021
Capital markets
Funds managed by Dutch group NN reach 5% stake in OMV Petrom
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures