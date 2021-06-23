OMV Petrom enters the liquefied natural gas distribution market

OMV Petrom (SNP), the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has obtained a license to commercialize liquefied natural gas, thus diversifying its activities on the gas market and related products, the company announced in a note to investors.

"OMV Petrom's entry on this market is a natural development. We believe that natural gas plays an essential role in the energy transition of Romania, especially due to the fact that we can access these resources. Natural gas has multiple applications in power production, transportation and industry, and can also contribute to reducing emissions and strengthening energy security. And liquefied natural gas represents a cleaner solution for the mobility sector," says Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Gas.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom/Flickr)