Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

OMV Petrom's net income doubles in Jan-Sep amid high oil, gas prices

01 November 2021
OMV Petrom, the largest Romanian energy group, announced that its net profit has doubled in January-September compared to the same period in 2020 - while lagging by 37% behind the pre-crisis performance of the first nine months of 2019.

In absolute terms, the RON 1.68 bln (EUR 340 mln) net income resulted in a net margin of nearly 10%.

The group's sales revenues edged up by only 13% YoY to RON 17.1 bln (EUR 3.47 bln) on a combination of higher prices and lower output.

The group's natural gas production in the three quarters of 2021 fell by 11% YoY to 2.83 billion cubic meters, and the crude oil output by 9% YoY to 17.55 million barrels.

"The group's production decreased by 10%, mainly due to the sale of production assets in Kazakhstan in Q2 / 21, the sharp natural decline in the main fields, as well as operational maintenance activities," the company said.

On the upside, the refinery utilization rate rose to 95% compared to 90% in the same period last year, significantly above the European average. The power segment also performed well, with the net electricity production standing at 3.24 TWh, 9% higher, providing 7% of Romania's electricity production.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
