Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom accuses costly windfall taxes, voluntary price cuts - but reports record Q3 profits as well

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a profit before tax for Q3/22 of RON 5,302 mln (over EUR 1 bln), "significantly above" (nearly seven times higher) than reported in the same period of 2021 (RON 827 mln). Income tax amounted to RON 793 mln, while the effective tax rate was 15% in Q3/22 (Q3/21: 16%).

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was consequently RON 4,510 mln (EUR 900 mln), up from RON 696 mln in the same period last year.

For the whole period January-September, the net profit was twice as high: RON 9.2 bln (EUR 1.8 bln).

OMV Petrom's market capitalisation is RON 25.6 bln (just over EUR 5 bln), not even three times its net profit in the first three quarters of the year. The company's consolidated sales revenues increased by 170% y/y to RON 18,667 mln (EUR 3.7 bln).

The company accused costly windfall taxes and the negative effects of the voluntary fuel price cut (half of the RON 0.5 per litre agreed with the Government).

The introduction of the "solidarity tax" [the windfall profit tax] as of September 1 had, in a single month, a negative impact on OMV Petrom's results of EUR 120 mln in the refining and marketing segment and EUR 110 mln in the exploration and production segment, announced Alfred Stern, the head of the company's main shareholder, the Austrian group OMV.

At the same time, OMV Petrom's voluntary compliance with the reduction in fuel prices, extended until the end of the year, negatively affected the results of the Romanian company, according to CEO Christina Verchere, by EUR 50 mln (4.5% of its net profit) in the third quarter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom accuses costly windfall taxes, voluntary price cuts - but reports record Q3 profits as well

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a profit before tax for Q3/22 of RON 5,302 mln (over EUR 1 bln), "significantly above" (nearly seven times higher) than reported in the same period of 2021 (RON 827 mln). Income tax amounted to RON 793 mln, while the effective tax rate was 15% in Q3/22 (Q3/21: 16%).

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was consequently RON 4,510 mln (EUR 900 mln), up from RON 696 mln in the same period last year.

For the whole period January-September, the net profit was twice as high: RON 9.2 bln (EUR 1.8 bln).

OMV Petrom's market capitalisation is RON 25.6 bln (just over EUR 5 bln), not even three times its net profit in the first three quarters of the year. The company's consolidated sales revenues increased by 170% y/y to RON 18,667 mln (EUR 3.7 bln).

The company accused costly windfall taxes and the negative effects of the voluntary fuel price cut (half of the RON 0.5 per litre agreed with the Government).

The introduction of the "solidarity tax" [the windfall profit tax] as of September 1 had, in a single month, a negative impact on OMV Petrom's results of EUR 120 mln in the refining and marketing segment and EUR 110 mln in the exploration and production segment, announced Alfred Stern, the head of the company's main shareholder, the Austrian group OMV.

At the same time, OMV Petrom's voluntary compliance with the reduction in fuel prices, extended until the end of the year, negatively affected the results of the Romanian company, according to CEO Christina Verchere, by EUR 50 mln (4.5% of its net profit) in the third quarter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage