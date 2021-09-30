Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

RO Ombudsman defends health workers who refuse vaccination and testing

30 September 2021
The Romanian ombudsman Renate Weber called as "disproportionate and inappropriate" a bill and an emergency ordinance by which the Government wants to suspend the labor rights of the health workers, as well as the workers providing social services, who refuse vaccination or testing, G4media.ro reported.

The bill presented on September 28 by the minister of health, Cseke Attila, stipulates that employees in the medical system who refuse Covid-19 vaccination and testing will have their employment contract suspended. After 30 days, they will be dismissed.

The draft emergency ordinance (OUG) discussed in the first reading at the Government meeting of September 15 stipulates that employees in the social assistance sector taking care of the elderly, children, the disabled) will be required to present either proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a weekly negative test or proof of going through the disease.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

Tags
COVID
Normal
