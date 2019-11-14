Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 10:54
Culture
Romanian theater production, awarded at China Shanghai International Arts Festival
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The theater performance Oidip, directed by Romanian director Silviu Purcărete and staged at the Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, has received the best foreign production award at the cadrul China Shanghai International Arts Festival, Agerpres reported.

The performance is an adaptation after Sophocles’s Oedipus at Colonus and Oedipus Rex.

“For the year 2018, in 2019, ten performances were nominated, from among those showcased throughout the year in Shanghai. Of these, three were left in the final selection. They were The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night – Time, directed by Marianne Elliot at the National Theater in London; Mother Courage from the Alexandrinsky Theater in Sankt Petersburg; and Oidip from the Radu Stanca Theater in Sibiu. The jury chose Oidip as the best foreign performance presented in Shanghai (One Theater Award, Foreign Language Theater of the Year.) We are honored by the company and, at the same time, we are happy that, in a city of 24 million people, Sibiu could triumph from this point of view,” actor Constantin Chiriac, the director of the Radu Stanca Theater said, quoted by Agerpres.

Chiriac, who is part of the cast of the play, is also the president of the Sibiu International Theater Festival.

The cast includes: Constantin Chiriac, Ofelia Popii, Diana Văcaru-Lazăr, Diana Fufezan, Cristian Stanca, Adrian Matioc, Florin Coşuleţ, Ioan Paraschiv, Eduard Pătraşcu, Pali Vecsei, Emőke Boldizsár, Veronica Arizancu, Cristina Stoleriu/Serenela Mureşan, and Cristina Ragos.

The performance premiered in Sibiu in June 2014. The play can be seen again this Sunday, November 17, in Sibiu. On November 25, it will be shown in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, at the Union des Théâtres de l'Europe Festival - UTE-FEST.

(Photo: Teatrul National Radu Stanca Sibiu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 10:54
Culture
Romanian theater production, awarded at China Shanghai International Arts Festival
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The theater performance Oidip, directed by Romanian director Silviu Purcărete and staged at the Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, has received the best foreign production award at the cadrul China Shanghai International Arts Festival, Agerpres reported.

The performance is an adaptation after Sophocles’s Oedipus at Colonus and Oedipus Rex.

“For the year 2018, in 2019, ten performances were nominated, from among those showcased throughout the year in Shanghai. Of these, three were left in the final selection. They were The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night – Time, directed by Marianne Elliot at the National Theater in London; Mother Courage from the Alexandrinsky Theater in Sankt Petersburg; and Oidip from the Radu Stanca Theater in Sibiu. The jury chose Oidip as the best foreign performance presented in Shanghai (One Theater Award, Foreign Language Theater of the Year.) We are honored by the company and, at the same time, we are happy that, in a city of 24 million people, Sibiu could triumph from this point of view,” actor Constantin Chiriac, the director of the Radu Stanca Theater said, quoted by Agerpres.

Chiriac, who is part of the cast of the play, is also the president of the Sibiu International Theater Festival.

The cast includes: Constantin Chiriac, Ofelia Popii, Diana Văcaru-Lazăr, Diana Fufezan, Cristian Stanca, Adrian Matioc, Florin Coşuleţ, Ioan Paraschiv, Eduard Pătraşcu, Pali Vecsei, Emőke Boldizsár, Veronica Arizancu, Cristina Stoleriu/Serenela Mureşan, and Cristina Ragos.

The performance premiered in Sibiu in June 2014. The play can be seen again this Sunday, November 17, in Sibiu. On November 25, it will be shown in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, at the Union des Théâtres de l'Europe Festival - UTE-FEST.

(Photo: Teatrul National Radu Stanca Sibiu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40