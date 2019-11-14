Romanian theater production, awarded at China Shanghai International Arts Festival

The theater performance Oidip, directed by Romanian director Silviu Purcărete and staged at the Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, has received the best foreign production award at the cadrul China Shanghai International Arts Festival, Agerpres reported.

The performance is an adaptation after Sophocles’s Oedipus at Colonus and Oedipus Rex.

“For the year 2018, in 2019, ten performances were nominated, from among those showcased throughout the year in Shanghai. Of these, three were left in the final selection. They were The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night – Time, directed by Marianne Elliot at the National Theater in London; Mother Courage from the Alexandrinsky Theater in Sankt Petersburg; and Oidip from the Radu Stanca Theater in Sibiu. The jury chose Oidip as the best foreign performance presented in Shanghai (One Theater Award, Foreign Language Theater of the Year.) We are honored by the company and, at the same time, we are happy that, in a city of 24 million people, Sibiu could triumph from this point of view,” actor Constantin Chiriac, the director of the Radu Stanca Theater said, quoted by Agerpres.

Chiriac, who is part of the cast of the play, is also the president of the Sibiu International Theater Festival.

The cast includes: Constantin Chiriac, Ofelia Popii, Diana Văcaru-Lazăr, Diana Fufezan, Cristian Stanca, Adrian Matioc, Florin Coşuleţ, Ioan Paraschiv, Eduard Pătraşcu, Pali Vecsei, Emőke Boldizsár, Veronica Arizancu, Cristina Stoleriu/Serenela Mureşan, and Cristina Ragos.

The performance premiered in Sibiu in June 2014. The play can be seen again this Sunday, November 17, in Sibiu. On November 25, it will be shown in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, at the Union des Théâtres de l'Europe Festival - UTE-FEST.

(Photo: Teatrul National Radu Stanca Sibiu Facebook Page)

