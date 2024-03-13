Macro

OECD recommends Romania first tackle inflation and then boost budget revenues

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania should keep a tight monetary policy until the inflation is clearly on track to meet the central bank's target as an immediate task for the macroeconomic policy, then it should achieve greater tax revenues to fund priority spending – including on critical infrastructure, pensions, health care, and the education system, according to OECD's Economic Survey for the country published on March 12.

The OECD expects Romania's GDP to grow by 3.1% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025 (without reaching the potential level, though), up from 2.0% in 2023. 

High levels of investment will support the economy together with recovering external demand, while cost pressures on households gradually ease. 

However, high interest rates, tax increases, and sluggish employment growth will keep private consumption growth moderate in the short term compared to recent historical averages. 

Investments will remain at a high level, supported by EU-funded infrastructure projects. Exports will gradually recover with the improvement of the economic situation in Europe. 

Output growth below potential will limit job creation over the next two years, keeping unemployment above pre-pandemic rates as wage growth moderates.

The fiscal gap is seen at 5.8% of GDP this year and in 2025, a slim improvement from 6% in 2023, according to OECD's forecast on the most sensitive sector of Romania's economy (public finance).

Romania collects the lowest taxes in the European Union, and if it were part of the OECD, as it hopes, it would still be at the bottom of the ranking. 

"[In terms of budget revenues] Romania is far below the OECD average. A route towards progressive taxation could have a better result," said Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD, at the presentation of the report on Romania in Bucharest, touching on a sensitive topic among Romanian politicians, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The tax burdens on low incomes are too high, which is one of the conclusions of the OECD report. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

OECD recommends Romania first tackle inflation and then boost budget revenues

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania should keep a tight monetary policy until the inflation is clearly on track to meet the central bank's target as an immediate task for the macroeconomic policy, then it should achieve greater tax revenues to fund priority spending – including on critical infrastructure, pensions, health care, and the education system, according to OECD's Economic Survey for the country published on March 12.

The OECD expects Romania's GDP to grow by 3.1% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025 (without reaching the potential level, though), up from 2.0% in 2023. 

High levels of investment will support the economy together with recovering external demand, while cost pressures on households gradually ease. 

However, high interest rates, tax increases, and sluggish employment growth will keep private consumption growth moderate in the short term compared to recent historical averages. 

Investments will remain at a high level, supported by EU-funded infrastructure projects. Exports will gradually recover with the improvement of the economic situation in Europe. 

Output growth below potential will limit job creation over the next two years, keeping unemployment above pre-pandemic rates as wage growth moderates.

The fiscal gap is seen at 5.8% of GDP this year and in 2025, a slim improvement from 6% in 2023, according to OECD's forecast on the most sensitive sector of Romania's economy (public finance).

Romania collects the lowest taxes in the European Union, and if it were part of the OECD, as it hopes, it would still be at the bottom of the ranking. 

"[In terms of budget revenues] Romania is far below the OECD average. A route towards progressive taxation could have a better result," said Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD, at the presentation of the report on Romania in Bucharest, touching on a sensitive topic among Romanian politicians, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The tax burdens on low incomes are too high, which is one of the conclusions of the OECD report. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced