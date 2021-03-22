Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 08:19
Business

Romania’s nuclear company Nuclearelectrica to buy uranium processing plant

22 March 2021
Romania's state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), which operates two reactors and plans to develop two more, summoned its shareholders to approve the takeover of assets from the National Uranium Company (CNU), Economica.net reported.

CNU has been recently subject to repeated insolvency requests due to its precarious financial condition.

In February 2020, Euratom opposed Nuclearelectrica's intention to buy refined uranium from CNU because the price was 50% above that charged by a Canadian supplier (hence the deal would have represented state aid).

SNN will purchase the assets from CNU through direct negotiations. The price envisaged for the uranium processing line currently located at Feldioara is reportedly EUR 9 million.

The company's shareholders approved in 2018 a Strategy for the diversification of the raw material (processed/refined uranium) resources. Through specific studies, SNN decided to process the uranium ore at the Feldioara factory by taking over the processing line from CNU.

(Photo: Adrea/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

