Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica soars by 45% in 2021

25 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica rose last year to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), 45% more compared to 2021. It is an outstanding performance for a company designed to deliver a constant amount of electricity.

Actually, the company’s output edged down marginally by 1.7% compared to 2020, to 10.377 TWh.

The company’s operating income increased by 28.1% YoY to RON 3.2 bln (EUR 640 mln) driven by the high electricity prices, News.ro reported.

Nuclearelectrica’s market capitalisation is RON 12.67 bln (EUR 2.5 bln). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica soars by 45% in 2021

25 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica rose last year to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), 45% more compared to 2021. It is an outstanding performance for a company designed to deliver a constant amount of electricity.

Actually, the company’s output edged down marginally by 1.7% compared to 2020, to 10.377 TWh.

The company’s operating income increased by 28.1% YoY to RON 3.2 bln (EUR 640 mln) driven by the high electricity prices, News.ro reported.

Nuclearelectrica’s market capitalisation is RON 12.67 bln (EUR 2.5 bln). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks