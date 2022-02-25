Profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica soars by 45% in 2021

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The net profit of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica rose last year to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), 45% more compared to 2021. It is an outstanding performance for a company designed to deliver a constant amount of electricity.

Actually, the company’s output edged down marginally by 1.7% compared to 2020, to 10.377 TWh.

The company’s operating income increased by 28.1% YoY to RON 3.2 bln (EUR 640 mln) driven by the high electricity prices, News.ro reported.

Nuclearelectrica’s market capitalisation is RON 12.67 bln (EUR 2.5 bln).

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)