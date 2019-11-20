Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian power producer Nuclearelectrica turns down fund’s request for extra dividends
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The management of Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, which operates the country’s sole nuclear plant - Cernavoda, rejected the request expressed by Fondul Proprietatea (FP, which holds a 7.5% stake) for disbursing supplementary dividends to shareholders, local Economica.net reported.

In this case, however, as in the case of Hidroelectrica - where FP asked for supplementary dividends as well - the final word belongs to the Economy Ministry, which holds the majority stakes in these companies and is under pressure to generate cash for avoiding excessive fiscal slippage. Minister Virgil Popescu said that a decision in both cases would be taken after discussions with the management of the two energy companies.

FP has asked Nuclearelectrica to pay RON 500 million (EUR 105 mln) worth of extra dividends and called for a shareholder meeting with this topic on the agenda. Nuclearelectrica management explained that it needs RON 1.1 bln (EUR 231 mln) per year during 2019-2026 for refurbishing one of its two nuclear reactors and it holds RON 1.6 bln (EUR 336 mln) in its reserves account. The company should finance at least 45% of the annual RON 1.1 bln investment programme from own resources.

From Hidroelectrica, where it holds a 20% stake, FP asked RON 1.25 bln (EUR 260 mln) worth of extra dividends.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian power producer Nuclearelectrica turns down fund’s request for extra dividends
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The management of Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, which operates the country’s sole nuclear plant - Cernavoda, rejected the request expressed by Fondul Proprietatea (FP, which holds a 7.5% stake) for disbursing supplementary dividends to shareholders, local Economica.net reported.

In this case, however, as in the case of Hidroelectrica - where FP asked for supplementary dividends as well - the final word belongs to the Economy Ministry, which holds the majority stakes in these companies and is under pressure to generate cash for avoiding excessive fiscal slippage. Minister Virgil Popescu said that a decision in both cases would be taken after discussions with the management of the two energy companies.

FP has asked Nuclearelectrica to pay RON 500 million (EUR 105 mln) worth of extra dividends and called for a shareholder meeting with this topic on the agenda. Nuclearelectrica management explained that it needs RON 1.1 bln (EUR 231 mln) per year during 2019-2026 for refurbishing one of its two nuclear reactors and it holds RON 1.6 bln (EUR 336 mln) in its reserves account. The company should finance at least 45% of the annual RON 1.1 bln investment programme from own resources.

From Hidroelectrica, where it holds a 20% stake, FP asked RON 1.25 bln (EUR 260 mln) worth of extra dividends.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40