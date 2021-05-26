Azeri and Belarusian investors build EUR 14 mln drug factory near Bucharest

Novator Pharma, a company owned by shareholders from Belarus and Azerbaijan, is preparing to build a drug factory in Chitila, an investment of more than EUR 14 mln a third of which is backed by state aid.

"This is the company's first investment in Romania. We are in the stage of obtaining the building permit for the factory in Chitila, and we intend to start the works this year. For starters, food supplements will be produced here, but we also want to produce medicines. The state aid will be supplemented by our sources of capital, and we are also trying to obtain bank financing," said Loredana-Adela Chiriac-Manole, the manager of Novator Pharma in Romania.

The construction is designed for the production of drugs and food supplements (tablets-supplements, tablets-antibiotics, tablets - drugs, capsules, ointments and creams, syrups, drops and suppositories), according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The factory will have an annual production capacity of over 57,000 kilograms of supplements, 81,000 kilograms of syrups, over 15,000 kilograms of OTCs (over-the-counter drugs) and over 9,000 kilograms of antibiotics.

