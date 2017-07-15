A group of 23 high school students coming from Northern Ireland is working this week as volunteers in Medias, in central Romania’s Sibiu country, on a social constructions project.

The project consists of building 15 social housing apartments and refurbishing a building that will host a social economy structure. It is developed by Habitat for Humanity Romania in partnership with the Phoenix Speranta Association and the Medias City Hall.

The overarching aim of the project is to provide a chance to a normal, independent life to 200 youth aged 18 to 25, who are vulnerable to exclusion because of lack of education, extreme poverty, ethnicity or disability.

Over 105 volunteers from Northern Ireland, Switzerland, and the US worked so far on site to refurbish the building. The volunteers are enrolled in the Youth Build program, developed by Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland.

The project is funded by Velux Foundations Denmark, Habitat for Humanity Romania and its partners (Holcim Romania, Wienerberger), and the Medias Local Council.

[email protected]