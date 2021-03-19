Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:34
Social

COVID-19: Romania's first 24-hour vaccination center to open in Timisoara

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vaccination center that will stay open 24 hours a day is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, on March 23. It will be the first such center in Romania.

Immunization at this center will only be done with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the announcement posted on the Facebook page of RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination. 480 people will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this center every day.

“Due to the separate flows, those who will go for vaccination will not interact with hospital patients,” reads RO Vaccinare’s post.

Vaccine appointments can be made on the dedicated online platform Vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/platforma-programare/.

Romania’s vaccination campaign kicked off on December 27. The third stage of the campaign, which includes the general public, started on March 15. Anyone can now sign up on a waiting list to receive the vaccine or make an appointment if places are available.

More than 1.61 million people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Thursday, March 18. Over 854,000 people got the first dose, while 760,754 received both doses.

Meanwhile, according to official data, a total of 8,027 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:34
Social

COVID-19: Romania's first 24-hour vaccination center to open in Timisoara

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vaccination center that will stay open 24 hours a day is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, on March 23. It will be the first such center in Romania.

Immunization at this center will only be done with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the announcement posted on the Facebook page of RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination. 480 people will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this center every day.

“Due to the separate flows, those who will go for vaccination will not interact with hospital patients,” reads RO Vaccinare’s post.

Vaccine appointments can be made on the dedicated online platform Vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/platforma-programare/.

Romania’s vaccination campaign kicked off on December 27. The third stage of the campaign, which includes the general public, started on March 15. Anyone can now sign up on a waiting list to receive the vaccine or make an appointment if places are available.

More than 1.61 million people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Thursday, March 18. Over 854,000 people got the first dose, while 760,754 received both doses.

Meanwhile, according to official data, a total of 8,027 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania