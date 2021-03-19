COVID-19: Romania's first 24-hour vaccination center to open in Timisoara

A vaccination center that will stay open 24 hours a day is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, on March 23. It will be the first such center in Romania.

Immunization at this center will only be done with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the announcement posted on the Facebook page of RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination. 480 people will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this center every day.

“Due to the separate flows, those who will go for vaccination will not interact with hospital patients,” reads RO Vaccinare’s post.

Vaccine appointments can be made on the dedicated online platform Vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/platforma-programare/.

Romania’s vaccination campaign kicked off on December 27. The third stage of the campaign, which includes the general public, started on March 15. Anyone can now sign up on a waiting list to receive the vaccine or make an appointment if places are available.

More than 1.61 million people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Thursday, March 18. Over 854,000 people got the first dose, while 760,754 received both doses.

Meanwhile, according to official data, a total of 8,027 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)