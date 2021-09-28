Romania’s non-financial companies improved profitability, but not revenues, in 2020

The revenues of the non-financial companies decreased by 2.7% to RON 1,641 bln (EUR 320 bln) last year, while their aggregated net profit increased by 13.1% YoY to RON 104 bln, according to calculations compiled by the market research firm KeysFin.

Trade remained the largest Romanian economic sector in 2020, with a turnover of RON 652 bln (40% of the total).

Among the sectors with the biggest turnover, there were those of manufacturing (RON 393 bln, 24% of the total), constructions (RON 129 bln, 8% of the total), transport & storage (RON 95 bln 6% of the total) and, for the first time in history, IT&C (RON 70.3 bln, 4% of the total). The IT&C sector has replaced that of the Energy&Gas.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)