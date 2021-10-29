Portfolio of Romanian non-bank lenders hits new record in 2021

The value of loans granted by non-banking financial institutions (IFNs) in Romania reached a record level of over RON 37.5 bln (EUR 7.5 bln) at the end of June 2021, up 6.7% YoY, according to the latest KeysFin analysis.

In 2020, the loans granted by the IFNs registered in the General Register increased by 2.3% to RON 35.2 bln, but at the end of December 2020, they remained by 4% below the historical level of RON 36.8 bln reached in December 2008.

"After the risk aversion and subdued demand amid uncertainty pushed down lending during the first part of the pandemic, in the fall of 2020, the mood gradually turned to normal, and in the first half of 2021, we reached the historical levels of lending," said Diana Florescu, economic analyst KeysFin, one of the most important providers of business information solutions from Romania.

According to the total asset at the end of 2020, Unicredit Leasing IFN was the largest IFN in Romania, with RON 5.3 bln - 13% market share.

It was followed by BCR Leasing IFN, with total assets of RON 2.7 bln (7% market share), Unicredit Consumer Financing IFN SA, with total assets of RON 2.3 bln (6% market share), Deutsche Leasing Romania IFN and Impuls Leasing Romania IFN, according to data from the Ministry of Public Finance consulted by KeysFin.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)