RO Parliament speakers table no-confidence motion for September 9

The speakers of the two chambers in Romania’s Parliament, Ludovic Orban (Liberal, PNL) and Anca Dragu (reformist, USR-PLUS), convened for Thursday (September 9), at 4:00 PM, the joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers in order to read the no-confidence motion submitted by USR-PLUS, G4media.ro reported.

Invoking constitutional provisions and previous rulings of the Constitutional Court, the two took this step before the Parliament’s leading body (Permanent Bureaus) to take note of the motion.

The functioning of the Bureaus was hindered by members of the Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Furthermore, PNL MPs backing prime minister Florin Citu referred speakers’ decision to the Constitutional Court. Specifically, they alleged a constitutional conflict between the Government and Parliament related to the no-confidence motion. In detail, PM Citu reports a list of irregularities related to the notification of the motion.

The Court set for September 15 the deadline for the interested parties to express their arguments.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com