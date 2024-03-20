Night of Museums returns in May for 20th edition in Romania

The 20th edition of the Night of Museums, one of the highly anticipated cultural events of the year, will be held on May 18 across Romania, the organizers announced. As in previous years, the event will include an eclectic program of exhibitions, artistic experiments, screenings, urban installations, workshops, concerts, and more.

The National Network of Museums in Romania (RNMR) invites interested museums and cultural entities to email noaptea_muzeelor@yahoo.com to request the registration form.

“We will mobilize all over the country, all to bring to the public and fans hundreds of exhibitions, cultural interventions and artistic experiments, screenings, presentations, urban installations, performances, workshops, street and indoor animations, concerts, or interactive tours. We invite museums, memorial houses, galleries, but also many other types of cultural institutions, creative spaces and studios, theaters, operas, philharmonics, historical monuments, hubs for artistic innovation, and arts festivals to join us,” said Dragoș Neamu, Coordinator of International Relations and Cultural Projects, RNMR.

Full and updated details about the program of events organized under the umbrella of the Night of Museums’ anniversary edition will be available at the beginning of May.

The 2023 edition of the Night of Museums was organized together with cultural institutions from the Republic of Moldova. It was joined by more than 360 museums and spaces from 90 localities in Romania and another 9 in the neighboring country.

(Photo source: the organizers)