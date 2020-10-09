RO Night of Art Galleries to hold weekend-long edition this year

The Night of Art Galleries will take place this year over an entire weekend, between October 2 and October 4.

It will take place over three evenings to ensure a safe cultural event, “at a difficult time for the cultural community and the entire society,” the organizers said.

Contemporary art galleries, artists’ studios, cultural centers, and alternative venues can register their events to the program by September 20.

Ephemair Association started the event in 2007, in Bucharest. It now takes place in other cities in the country as well, in partnership with local organizations.

(Photo: Pla2na | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]