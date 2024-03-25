Bucharest mayor confident about forming new majority with the Liberals in City Council

Nicusor Dan, the incumbent mayor of Bucharest backed by the opposition party USR and its partners, implied that he counts on forming again a majority with the Liberal (PNL) representatives in the City Council after the local elections on June 9.

He mentioned the Liberals supporting his budget for 2024 in the Council meeting on March 22.

"The three parties, USR, PMP, and PNL, understood [that the budget I propose is good]. In the discussions they had, including with me and each other, at the council meetings, we voted on all the projects, and there was a coherent local administration of these three parties together with me," Nicusor Dan told Digi24 on March 24, News.ro reported.

The Liberal Party (PNL) had supported Nicusor Dan in the previous elections for the Bucharest mayor seat, but in 2021, they formed a ruling alliance with the Social Democrats (PSD). While the two parties are expected to win the majority in the City Council, Nicusor Dan is expected to gain another term – which, in principle, would create a deadlock in the functioning of the municipality. Not if, as Dan suggested, the Liberals' representatives resume the good cooperation they had with USR and PMP over the past three years.

