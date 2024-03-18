Nicki Minaj joins lineup of Bucharest’s Saga Festival

International superstar Nicki Minaj will perform at the Saga Festival in Bucharest this summer, the organizers announced. It will be her first concert in Romania.

The 2024 edition of the Saga Festival is scheduled to take place from July 5 to 7 at Romaero Airport in Bucharest.

“Nicki Minaj, the International Superstar, is landing for the first time in Romania. This July, at Romaero, Bucharest, she is bringing the heat from her legendary PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR,” the organizers said on social media.

This year’s lineup also includes Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Dennis Lloyd, James Hype, Loreen, Nico Moreno, and Raye. According to the official website, many more artists are yet to be announced.

Festival passes are up for sale online here.

(Photo source: screenshot from Saga Festival's video on Facebook)