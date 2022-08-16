News from companies: Scholarships for athletes and students practicing sports at the only international hybrid high school in Eastern Europe, located in Romania

Press Release

Spark, the first international hybrid high school in Eastern Europe, located in Romania, offers 10 scholarships for athlete pupils, which are ideal for a flexible learning program that blends perfectly with training hours. High school students have the opportunity to choose which subjects they want to be thorough/to deepen, at their own pace, regardless of their location, the scholarship being active for the entire duration of the educational cycle.

An excellent opportunity for high school students practicing sports, including those in 11th grade: Spark scholarships cover between 30% and 100% of tuition fees for up to four years of high school (depending on when Spark courses start). Registration to obtain a Spark scholarship can be done throughout the year, and students can explore the scholarship options available on the school's website at the Scholarship for high school students practicing sports - SPARK section.

To be eligible to apply, they require a minimum B1 English level, provide proof of playing a sport at professional level, as well as a letter of recommendation from one of their coaches. The number and value of the scholarships awarded are established by the Scholarship Committee of Spark Hybrid International High School and are offered to candidates based on well-established and fairly applied criteria: proven sports excellence, English level, skills, financial details. The scholarship program of Spark Hybrid International School is open to young people over 13 years of age who meet the enrollment conditions, without discrimination of nationality, gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion.

"We’ve created these scholarships to support students who follow their dream, but at the same time want to continue their education at the highest level with an internationally accredited degree. Students have the opportunity to choose which subjects they want to study, enjoying a comprehensive curriculum that they can access anytime, anywhere. At the same time, Spark Hybrid International High School scholarships offer them multiple advantages, with the opportunity to learn in an international environment, to benefit from a global perspective, adapted to their needs, which opens the doors to any university”, explained Ruxandra Mercea, founder of Spark Hybrid High School.

Since the inauguration of Spark last year, 6 such scholarships have been offered to students who practice sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball, tennis, rugby, or horse riding. The first Spark scholarship winners are Lorenzo Diaconescu (basketball), Casiana Alexa (handball), Maria Alesia Știrbu (volleyball), Vanessa Nocaci (tennis), Ioachim Stetca (rugby) and Miruna Medeea Moroșanu (horse riding).

"I believe that receiving a Spark scholarship will be very helpful and open up new opportunities for me to practice basketball, but also for my academic growth. I would really like to pursue my dream and I believe that the flexible approach and support offered by the high school is the right solution for my future”, says Lorenzo Diaconescu, Spark Hybrid International High School student and basketball player at Real Madrid Academy.

"From the age of 11-12 I traveled a lot with tennis. Even on holidays we were on tour. During high school I frequently went on tournaments, and it would have helped me hugely to be able to take my classes online, in a specialized platform that would allow me to study at my own pace. That is why I am very happy that Ruxandra Mercea came up with this innovative educational solution. I feel that such a program would have helped me enormously back in the day" says Patrick Ciorcilă, tennis player and supporter of Spark Hybrid International High School.

Almost 40 students from countries such as Ukraine, the USA, Greece, Slovenia or Colombia, joined Spark Hybrid International High School in its first year. More than half of them follow the courses designed according to the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) model, while the rest have transferred from other high schools or have chosen to deepen additional subjects, which are not available in other schools, through part-time options, which helps them develop the skills they want.

About Spark Hybrid International High School

Spark is an international hybrid high school that operates online and physically. To create global communities and facilitate interaction between students and mentors, Spark expands through regional study centers that periodically bring together students from each region. The management team is made up of professionals with experience in educational management and having skills in using the most innovative technologies in the field. The school's philosophy is to help the community of students, parents and teachers grow together.

Spark Hybrid International High School is founded and led by Ruxandra Mercea, who has more than a decade of experience in leading a renowned international school in Romania, being the Executive Director of Transylvania College. She is also a certified international trainer and an active member of G30 Schools, thus being recognized as one of the 30 most innovative school leaders in the world. More information about Spark Hybrid International High School is available on the website www.spark.school.