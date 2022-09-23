News from companies: Deutsche Schule Bukarest officially opened its doors

Press Release

Deutsche Schule Bukarest - the only school in Romania that follows the German curriculum in its entirety, accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany - has officially celebrated its inauguration on September 22, 2022, on the premises of the new campus (on Coralilor Street 20).

Together with the members of the school team, representatives of the Romanian ministries, as well as officials of the German federal state, sponsors, and partners of the DSBU who have been with them and supported the educational institution since 2007, have also been present at the event.

The school is a model of best practice in Romania with the good of each child at its center. It consists of: creche school, kindergarten, primary school and high school, being also the only German private school in Romania that teaches according to the adapted German curriculum of the state of Baden-Württemberg.

After an idea that appeared in 2007, in an apartment in Bucharest, Deutsche Schule Bukarest is, since 2012, one of the 140 German Schools Abroad recognized and certified by the German state and registered A.R.A.C.I.P.

Although it presents itself as a German school, it hosts up to 420 children of over 10 different nationalities and emphasizes interculturality by celebrating both German and Romanian traditions. At DSBU every child matters and is treated with respect, with due attention, and guided with professionalism and empathy throughout their years of study.

Classes are conducted entirely in German by native-speaking teachers, and Romanian language and literature are also taught at the level of the Romanian curriculum. The baccalaureate is internationally recognized by Deutsches Internationales Abitur and gives children access to all universities in Romania, Germany, and the rest of the world.

The new DSBU school was made possible thanks to funding from the German state of 4.5 million Euros and the significant contribution of its sponsors who constantly invest in education. In the end, the investment reached approximately 20 million euros.

This amount resulted in a new campus, completed in the fall of 2020, of over 9 hectares. The campus contains the creche, kindergarten, and school, a gym, 3 football, basketball, and multi-sport pitches, playgrounds, and IT, chemistry, physics and art laboratories. The creche, kindergarten, and school benefit from excellent facilities. Each class is equipped with a smart board, anatomical furniture suitable for each age, laboratories with the latest technological equipment, and the 10th class is the first pilot class that works exclusively on the iPad.

Due to the dynamic expansion, DSBU plans to start the second construction phase in 2023, adding at least 6 more classrooms to the gymnasium.

More on www.dsbu.ro.