Romanians could get new legal day off in November

A group of MPs from opposition parties PNL, USR and PMP submitted to the Senate a legislative project according to which November 25 will be a legal day off in Romania.

The project aims to promote vocational and technical education, and establishes the National Day of Professions (Ziua Nationala a Meseriilor) on November 25, local Digi24 reported.

Romanians already have a legal day off in November, namely Saint Andrew’s Day, which is celebrated on November 30. This is followed by Romania’s National Day on December 1, and the first and second days of Christmas.

Irina Marica, [email protected]