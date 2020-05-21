Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 08:25
Business
Swedish apparel retailer H&M launches new online brands in Romania
21 May 2020
Swedish fashion retailer H&M Group officially launched four new brands on the Romanian market, nine years after opening its first store in the country.

The group has been present in Romania with the brands H&M and COS.

The new brands launched on the market are & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and Arket, all of them with online stores, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Starting May 20, the group also opens online operations for COS, after having operated so far only two physical stores.

H&M is one of the biggest fashion retailers in Romania in terms of sales. In 2019, the group's sales in Romania reached about EUR 250 million, up by 15% compared to the previous year. The group had 57 units in Romania. 

(Photo: Anna Krivitskaia | Dreamstime.com)

