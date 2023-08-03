New heatwave takes over Romania starting with Thursday

A new heatwave will expand throughout Romania on Thursday, August 3, and Friday, August 4, as announced by the National Meteorology Administration, which issued an orange code for 12 counties in the south and west of the country and a yellow code for the rest of the counties.

The heatwave begins on Thursday in the west, south, and southeast of the country. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperatures will be between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius. Over half of the country is under a yellow code on Thursday.

On Friday, August 4, the heatwave will extend nationwide, with scorching temperatures in all plateau areas. The thermal discomfort will be high, and the heat index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave will intensify on Friday in Crișana and Banat, with maximum temperatures of 37-39 degrees Celsius, as well as in the southern half of Oltenia and Muntenia, where maximum temperatures will reach 39-41 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will be between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists cited by HotNews, throughout Saturday, August 5, the thermal discomfort will remain high, and there will still be a heatwave locally in the southern regions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ANM)