New heatwave hits Romania this week

A new heatwave will hit Romania in the coming days, the meteorologists warning that the temperatures will even reach 39 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow alert of extreme heat for most of the country, valid between July 27 and July 31. During this period, the maximum temperatures will generally stay between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in the regions of Oltenia and Muntenia. Nighttime temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius.

“In most parts of the country, the heatwave will expand and intensify gradually in the last days of July, the thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units,” ANM said.

(Photo source: Detry26/Dreamstime.com)