New Greek restaurant opens in northern Bucharest after EUR 0.3 mln investment

The shareholders of the Osho restaurant in Bucharest and the Orotoro fast-food network invested EUR 300,000 in Yasou, a new Greek restaurant in northern Bucharest.

The restaurant, located at 111-113 Calea Floreasca street, covers 230 sqm and has a capacity of 80 people.

The Yasou restaurant is owned by Georgios Malideros, the owner of the Osho restaurant in Bucharest’s Primaverii area, and of the Orotoro restaurant chain. The menu and reinterpretation of Greek recipes bears the signature of Chef Iosif Ştefănescu, Head Chef of all the restaurants owned by Malideros.

“With the opening of Yasou, our portfolio of restaurants reaches 12 units in Bucharest and across the country, and we intend to continue expanding it in the next period,” said Georgios Malideros.

Irina Marica, [email protected]