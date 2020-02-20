Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:26
People
New chief marketing officer at Orange Romania
20 February 2020
Frenchman Pierre-Etienne Cizeron will take over as chief marketing officer of Orange Romania, the biggest telecom group on the local market, starting March 16, 2020.

He will replace Yves Martin, who will get a new executive role in another division of French group Orange, after four years spent in Romania.

Pierre-Etienne Cizeron has over 20 years of experience in the telecom industry.

He will coordinate Orange Romania’s marketing strategy for the B2C segment, with focus on the fixed-mobile convergence and creating synergies between telecom services and mobile financial services.

He will be a member of the company’s executive team, headed by CEO Liudmila Climoc.

Cizeron has been part of the Orange team since 2006 and has held several roles in the commercial and marketing departments of Orange subsidiaries in America, Europe and Africa.

He holds an MBA degree from HEC Paris as well as master degrees in marketing and telecommunications.

(Photo courtesy of Orange)

Normal

40